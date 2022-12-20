Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Elon Musk’s poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

20 December 2022, 09:22
Elon Musk’s poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

WASHINGRON, D.C. KAZINFORM A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should «step down as head of Twitter» ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative, CNN reports.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the unscientific poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, the replatforming of suspended accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules, the suspension of journalists who cover him and whiplash policy changes made and reversed in real time

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.

Hours before launching the poll, Musk was publicly criticized even by some former supporters in the tech industry for a controversial new policy that had banned links to certain other social media platforms. The policy was deleted less than 24 hours after its introduction. Musk also said that «going forward,» he would poll Twitter’s users to let them decide on policy changes.


Photo: aa.com.tr


Теги:
Read also
Record snow in Japan leaves drivers stranded overnight
UN to convene 'no-nonsense' climate summit in 2023
Number of immigrants in S. Korea down 2 pct in 2022
Increase in flu cases observed in Kyrgyzstan
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int’l Airport; no injuries reported
New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up – GIMBE
Tokyo-Osaka bullet train services suspended for 4hrs due to blackout
"Avatar: The Way of Water" dominates North American box office on opening weekend
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
3 President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
4 Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai
5 Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

News

+7 701 759 90 19
© 2022 Kazinform
Яндекс.Метрика