Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

20 November 2022, 19:13
Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account
20 November 2022, 19:13

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump's account on Saturday, almost two years after the ban, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump's account is now online and has over 52 million followers, though he has not tweeted yet.

Musk's decision came after a slim majority of users voted in favor of his survey question that asked whether Trump should be allowed back on Twitter.

«The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,» Musk tweeted. «Voice of the people, voice of God.»

«Reinstate former President Trump,» was a poll launched Friday by Musk which garnered more than 15 million votes.

While 51.8% of users voted yes, 48,2% said no.

Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter under the previous ownership permanently suspended his account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
Read also
APEC leaders issue 2022 Declaration and the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy
Historic fund to aid climate change-hit nations OK'd at U.N. talks
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News