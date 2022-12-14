Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Elon Musk loses 'world's richest person' title to fashion powerhouse

14 December 2022, 09:17
Elon Musk loses 'world's richest person' title to fashion powerhouse

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Business magnate Elon Musk lost his title Tuesday as «the world's richest person» to Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of French fashion powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Anadolu Agency reported.

Arnault, 73, was on top of Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List with a net worth of $191.2 billion, while Musk ranked second with $185.1 billion as of 10.15 a.m. EDT.

The 51-year-old CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter had held the top spot since September 2021 when his wealth surpassed Amazon founder and former-CEO Jeff Bezos.

The decline in Musk's wealth, mostly tied to Tesla shares, comes one day after electric carmaker Tesla saw its stock price plummet 6.3%.

Musk owns around 14% of Tesla shares and more than 40% of SpaceX, which is a private firm, while Arnault owns approximately 60% of LVMH.

The market value of Tesla was around $520 billion Tuesday and LVMH more than $370 billion.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Теги:
Read also
Guterres updates UN progress on gender parity
Russia records 5,977 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches 'Go Green' initiative
Yellow dust advisories issued nationwide in S. Korea
Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
Brazil’s official inflation stands at 0.41% in November
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
2 Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
3 Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
4 Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
5 Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months

News