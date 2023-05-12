Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.22 eur/kzt 485.09

    rub/kzt 5.88 cny/kzt 64.04
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO

    12 May 2023, 09:55

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Billionaire Elon Musk announced Friday he hired a new CEO for Twitter, who will be his successor to lead the social media platform, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!» Musk wrote on his personal Twitter account.

    «My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,» he added, noting that he will still be actively involved in the company as chief technology officer (CTO) and dealing with systems operations.

    He announced in February he could appoint a new CEO for Twitter by the end of 2023.

    Musk is also the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications firm SpaceX.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
    2 Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
    3 Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects
    4 Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
    5 Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey