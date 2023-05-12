Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Billionaire Elon Musk announced Friday he hired a new CEO for Twitter, who will be his successor to lead the social media platform, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!» Musk wrote on his personal Twitter account.

«My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,» he added, noting that he will still be actively involved in the company as chief technology officer (CTO) and dealing with systems operations.

He announced in February he could appoint a new CEO for Twitter by the end of 2023.

Musk is also the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications firm SpaceX.