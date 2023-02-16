Elina Pauli appointed Director of Qogamdyq Kelisim republican state institution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elina Pauli, member of the Kazakh President’s Youth Personnel Pool, has been appointed Director of the Qogamdyq Kelisim (Public Accord) Republican State Institution, Kazinform reports.

Elina Pauli is also a member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and the President’s National Commission for Women’s and Socio-Demographic Policy.

In different years, she worked at the Department for Social Modernization, Youth and Family Affairs Committee, and as Deputy Director of LLP Youth Scientific and Research Center of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

Photo: t.me/aqparatqogam

Since 2022, she has been Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Children’s Rights Protection of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Main photo: gov.kz



