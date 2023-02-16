Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Elina Pauli appointed Director of Qogamdyq Kelisim republican state institution

16 February 2023, 14:15
Elina Pauli appointed Director of Qogamdyq Kelisim republican state institution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elina Pauli, member of the Kazakh President’s Youth Personnel Pool, has been appointed Director of the Qogamdyq Kelisim (Public Accord) Republican State Institution, Kazinform reports.

Elina Pauli is also a member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and the President’s National Commission for Women’s and Socio-Demographic Policy.

In different years, she worked at the Department for Social Modernization, Youth and Family Affairs Committee, and as Deputy Director of LLP Youth Scientific and Research Center of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

photo

Photo: t.me/aqparatqogam

Since 2022, she has been Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Children’s Rights Protection of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Main photo: gov.kz


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named
Kaisar Sultanbayev appointed as Chairman of Administrative Police Committee of Kazakh Interior Ministry
Industry Vice Minister relieved of his duties
Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools
Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs
Dauren Abayev named as CIS Deputy Secretary General
Vice Minister of Energy relieved of her duties
Kazakhstan names vice minister of ecology and natural resources
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News