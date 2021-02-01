Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Eleven items on agenda of Eurasian Economic Union summit

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 February 2021, 18:23
Eleven items on agenda of Eurasian Economic Union summit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Eleven items have been submitted to the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 5 February in a face-to-face format, Iya Malkina, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told the media on 1 February, BelTA has learned.

«The heads of government will consider approaches to improving the mechanisms of application of special protective, anti-dumping and compensatory measures in the EAEU,» Iya Malkina said. «Updating the lists of users of the EAEU's single tariff preferences system is also on the agenda,» BelTA reports.

The intergovernmental council will discuss the concept to develop electronic paperwork at maritime checkpoints of the EAEU member states, and also coordination and analytical support for livestock breeding and selection projects in the EAEU states. In addition, the EEC will report to to the heads of government on the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU states of the union and proposals for sustainable economic development.

«Two items relate to the cancellation of the EEC Board's decisions regarding the fulfillment of domestic market obligations by Kazakhstan and Belarus. It is about recognizing the ban on the export of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals to the EAEU countries as a barrier,» Iya Malkina said.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region