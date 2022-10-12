12 October 2022, 09:52

Elena Rybakina withdraws from San Diego Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ranked No 23 in the world, Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew from the San Diego Open, Sports.kz reads.

In the first-round match, she was supposed to play against Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

The WTA San Diego Open has a total prize money pool of $757,900.

Earlier Rybakina reached the semifinals at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic losing to Barbora Krejčíková with a score of. 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 4:6.













Photo: championat.com