CINCINNATI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina World No. 4 withdrew from the match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the second set at the now-running Western & Southern Open due to injuries.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes and ended with a score of 6:4, 2:5.

With Elena’s retirement Paolini progressed into the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Linda Noskova.