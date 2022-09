Elena Rybakina withdraws from Cincinnati Masters doubles

CINCINNATI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina paired with British Emma Raducanu pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-British tandem was due to face against Czech Lucie Hradecká and Indian Sania Mirza in Round of 32.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is to take on American Alison Riske-Amritraj in the Cincinnati Masters singles.





Photo: sports.kz