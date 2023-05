Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open title

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World No.6 defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 1-0 ranking 47th in the world in the final clash at the Italian Open in Rome, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina beat Kalinina in the first set 6:4, during the second set the Ukraine’s player retired.

Notably, Rybakina won the Indian Wells crown earlier this year.