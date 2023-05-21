Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4

    21 May 2023, 10:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open title earning 521,754 euros and collecting 1,000 rank points to climb to the 4th spot in the latest WTA Rankings, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 1-0 ranking 47th in the world in the final clash at the Italian Open in Rome. Kalinina retired due to the leg injury during the second set.

    Notably, Rybakina won the Indian Wells crown earlier this year. It is her fifth singles title (2023 WTA 1000 Indian Wells, 2022 Grand Slam Wimbledon, 2020 WTA 250 Hobart International, and 2019 WTA Bucharest Open). Besides, Elena strolled to the Australian Open and Miami Open WTA 1000 finals this year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

