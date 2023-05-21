Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 May 2023, 10:14
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4 Photo: Getty Images

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open title earning 521,754 euros and collecting 1,000 rank points to climb to the 4th spot in the latest WTA Rankings, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 1-0 ranking 47th in the world in the final clash at the Italian Open in Rome. Kalinina retired due to the leg injury during the second set.

Notably, Rybakina won the Indian Wells crown earlier this year. It is her fifth singles title (2023 WTA 1000 Indian Wells, 2022 Grand Slam Wimbledon, 2020 WTA 250 Hobart International, and 2019 WTA Bucharest Open). Besides, Elena strolled to the Australian Open and Miami Open WTA 1000 finals this year.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kazakhstan to face Latvia May 20
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kazakhstan to face Latvia May 20
Kazakh low-cost airline launches Astana -Tashkent direct flights
Kazakh low-cost airline launches Astana -Tashkent direct flights
2,000 to compete in Astana Half Marathon 2023
2,000 to compete in Astana Half Marathon 2023
EuroLeague Final Four excitement begins
EuroLeague Final Four excitement begins
May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 21. Today's Birthdays
May 21. Today's Birthdays
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open title
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open title