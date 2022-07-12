Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 15:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First-ever Grand Slam Singles winner in history of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina wants to donate part of the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her triumph at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a press conference in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Elena Rybakina said that she will donate the major portion of the bonus offered by KTF to support young Kazakhstani tennis players.

She also wants to donate part of the bonus to an animal shelter.

The Wimbledon champion also said she considers herself lucky because at the age of 17-18 she had decided to play for Kazakhstan. She said: «I’m delighted to be on this journey together with Kazakhstan. The history is made through joint efforts thanks to Kazakhstan».

Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this past Saturday in London.

After her dazzling victory Rybakina was greeted by her family and loved ones as well as fans at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday evening.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
