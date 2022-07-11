Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2022, 16:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles winner Elena Rybakina wants to donate the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her dazzling triumph at the Grand Slam tournament in London to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

KTF Vice President Yuri Polskiy revealed that Elena Rybakina had decided to donate the bonus offered by KTF to a charitable cause and to support young Kazakhstani tennis players.

Polskiy also predicted that Kazakhstan is about to experience a huge boom in tennis after Elena’s historic victory at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. In his words, Rybakina’s success offers huge opportunities for the development of this sport in the country.

Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this Saturday in London.

Photo: wimbledon.com
