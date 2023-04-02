Elena Rybakina thanks fans for support, gears up for clay season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina took to her official Instagram account to thank everyone for support she received during the 2023 Miami Open campaign, Kazinform reports.

«Tough one today, but a lot of positive to take from these two weeks here at @miamiopen. Thank you everyone for all the support. Time to get some rest and prepare for the clay season,» she wrote.

Recall that Elena Rybakina was stunned by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Miami Open final in straight sets 6-7, 2-6.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina ousted Russian Anna Kalinskaya, Spanish Paola Badosa, Belgian Elise Mertens, Italian Martina Trevisan and world №3 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. on her way to the Miami Open final.

Rybakina also served the highest number of aces at the WTA tournaments in 2023.



