Elena Rybakina strolls into US Open Round 3

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina eased into the Round 3 of the 2021 US Open, Olympic.kz reads.

In the Round 2 Rybakina defeated French Caroline Garcia with 6:1,6:4.

Next Elena Rybakina will face Simona Halep of Romania.