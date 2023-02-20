Elena Rybakina starts strong at 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina won in the women’s doubles first-round match at the now-running 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

In the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.

In the women’s singles Round of 64 Rybakina World No.10 will play vs Bianca Andreescu World No. 36.

The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.

Photo: Getty Images