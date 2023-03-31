Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elena Rybakina shocks World No.3 Jessica Pegula at Miami Open semis

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2023, 09:52
Elena Rybakina shocks World No.3 Jessica Pegula at Miami Open semis Photo: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's best tennis player, World No.7 Elena Rybakina crashed World No.3 Jessica Pegula 7:6 (3), 6:4 in the 2023 Miami Open women’s singles semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

As earlier reported, their encounter was halted due to downpours.

Next Elena Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Petra Kvitova and Sorana Cirstea.

On her way to the finals, Rybakina beat Anna Kalinskaya (7-5, 4-6, 6-3), Paula Badosa (3-6, 7-5, 6-3), Elise Mertens (6-4, 6-3) and Martina Trevisan (6-3, 6-0).


