Elena Rybakina practices against US Open champion Emma Raducanu
29 August 2022 12:57

Elena Rybakina practices against US Open champion Emma Raducanu

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina keeps training ahead of US Open 2022, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kazakhstan’s No1 held a practice against the current champion of the US Open Emma Raducanu from Great Britain.

In the first round of the US Open, Rybakina (25th in WTA) will face French Clara Burel (132nd). The match is scheduled for August 30.


Photo: ktf.kz


