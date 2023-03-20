Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina on her Indian Wells title: It feels amazing!

    20 March 2023, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina has commented on her win over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells finals (7:6 (13:11), 6:4), Kazinform reports.

    «Feels amazing! It's been tough but really good two weeks for me here. We both had chances [in the first set], but in the end, it went my way. So I think it was important this first set, and then it was a bit easier to start the second with an early break. This tiebreak was really epic, I would say, with all these double faults and nerves. So in the end, it was just focusing on every point and try to fight till the end,» Rybakina said and congratulated Aryna on her bright performance.

    She said she is ready to come next year and repeat her success. She thanked also the organizers of the tournament, sponsors, directors and her team.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
