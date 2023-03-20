Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina on her Indian Wells title: It feels amazing!

20 March 2023, 17:00
Elena Rybakina on her Indian Wells title: It feels amazing! Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina has commented on her win over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells finals (7:6 (13:11), 6:4), Kazinform reports.

«Feels amazing! It's been tough but really good two weeks for me here. We both had chances [in the first set], but in the end, it went my way. So I think it was important this first set, and then it was a bit easier to start the second with an early break. This tiebreak was really epic, I would say, with all these double faults and nerves. So in the end, it was just focusing on every point and try to fight till the end,» Rybakina said and congratulated Aryna on her bright performance.

She said she is ready to come next year and repeat her success. She thanked also the organizers of the tournament, sponsors, directors and her team.


Related news
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News