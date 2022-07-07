Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reaches Wimbledon final

    7 July 2022, 22:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina reached the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat the former World No1 and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani fired five aces, made no double fault, and won six points, and three games in a row.

    In the final of the Grand Slam event in London, Rybakina will take on the women's second seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events