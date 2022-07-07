Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reaches Wimbledon final

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2022, 22:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina reached the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat the former World No1 and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

The Kazakhstani fired five aces, made no double fault, and won six points, and three games in a row.

In the final of the Grand Slam event in London, Rybakina will take on the women's second seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Photo: sports.kz


