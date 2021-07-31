Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan misses out on singles medal at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 July 2021, 16:38
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan misses out on singles medal at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has lost the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Rybakina went down 6-1, 6-7, 4-6 in the 3rd place match against world No.6 Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Elena made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani tennis player to land the fourth spot at the Olympics.

Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year