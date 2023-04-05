Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March

    5 April 2023, 08:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month, Kazinform reports

    «We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March,» the Twitter post reads.

    Nominees for WTA Tour: Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

    As of now, Elena Rybakina leads with 66.1% of the votes.

    As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Well title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2023
    Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
    Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
    Kazakhstan reveals roster for Ice Hockey Women's World Championship
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers