Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2023, 08:40
Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month, Kazinform reports

«We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March,» the Twitter post reads.

Nominees for WTA Tour: Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

As of now, Elena Rybakina leads with 66.1% of the votes.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Well title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox