Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 17:01
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list Photo: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made it to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list as one of the most promising athletes in the Asia-Pacific region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

«Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022,» the article in the Forbes magazine reads.

Moreover, Rybakina earned $10 million in prize money and donated part of her earnings from the matches to aspiring tennis players and animal shelters in Kazakhstan.

Currently Elena Rybakina is ranked 4th in the world by WTA after winning two WTA 1000 titles this year.


