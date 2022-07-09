Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina makes history as the first Kazakhstani to win Wimbledon

    9 July 2022, 21:13

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – She did it! Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam tournament and made history as the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles in London this evening, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 23-year-old Rybakina triumphed over world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final. This was the first Grand Slam final for both rising stars of tennis.

    It bears to remind that the 17th-seeded Rybakina defeated 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
