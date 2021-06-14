Elena Rybakina jumps in WTA doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players made significant improvements in their WTA singles and doubles ranking positions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The title of the best tennis player of the world belongs to Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who tops the WTA singles rankings. Coming in second is Naomi Osaka of Japan, followed by Simona Halep of Romania.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina climbed up 21st spot, Yulia Putintseva 42nd, whereas Zarina Diyas was down 9 spots to land 102nd in the WTA singles rankings.

The WTA doubles rankings are now topped by Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic, followed by another Czech player Kateřina Siniaková and Kristina Mladenovic of France.

As for Kazakhstanis, Anna Danilova is ranked 130th after losing two spots, Galina Voskoboyeva rose to 150th from 152nd. Rybakina jumped up 228 spots to 154th, Putentseva was up 40 spots to be 158th, and Diyas rose from 477th to 300th.