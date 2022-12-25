Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament

    25 December 2022, 10:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina became the champion of the WTL exhibition tournament in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    At this tournament, Rybakina played for Hawks team. Her partners Alexander Zverev, Dominik Thiem and Anastassia Pavlyuchenkova won their mixed match vs. Kites – 11:4. Thus, the team Hawks became the champion of the tournament. At this tournament, Rybakina did not lose any game.

    In the final match against Polish Iga Świątek (world No 1), Rybakina overwhelmed her in two sets with the score 6;3, 6:1. The game lasted for one hour and two minutes. During the match, Rybakina hit three aces, made one double fault. She won also eight points and five consecutive games.

    Earlier, she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (world No 5) and two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Garcia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Tennis
