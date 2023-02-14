Elena Rybakina is 10th in WTA's updated rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its ranking of singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing national tennis federation.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina retained her 10th position in the ranking, and Yulia Putintseva climbed up from the 45th line to the 43rd.

The country’s best doubles player Anna Danilina lost one position and stands 25th in the world.

WTA Rankings, February 25:

10. (0). Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – 2860;

43 (+2). Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) – 1193;

452 (+1). Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kazakhstan) – 102;

505(-3). Gozal Ainitdinova (Kazakhstan) – 82;

541. (0). Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) – 70;

1181 (0). Aruzhan Sagandykova (Kazakhstan) – 7.

As for ATP rankings, Alexander Bublik holds 50th line, Timofey Skatov is 125th and Mikhail Kukushkin is 226th in men’s singles.

In men’s doubles, Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov improved their positions after qualifying into the ATP 250 Cordoba finals. Golubev is 47th, an Nedovyesov is 67th.

ATP Rankings, February 13:

50 (0). Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) – 865;

125 (+2). Timofey Skatov (Kazakhstan) – 431;

226 (-9). Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) – 244;

307 (+22). Denis Yevseyev (Kazakhstan) – 164;

312 (-8). Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) – 162;

404 (-19). Dmitry Popko (Kazakhstan) – 114.