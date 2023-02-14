Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina is 10th in WTA's updated rankings

14 February 2023, 07:27
Elena Rybakina is 10th in WTA's updated rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its ranking of singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing national tennis federation.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina retained her 10th position in the ranking, and Yulia Putintseva climbed up from the 45th line to the 43rd.

The country’s best doubles player Anna Danilina lost one position and stands 25th in the world.

WTA Rankings, February 25:

10. (0). Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – 2860;

43 (+2). Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) – 1193;

452 (+1). Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kazakhstan) – 102;

505(-3). Gozal Ainitdinova (Kazakhstan) – 82;

541. (0). Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) – 70;

1181 (0). Aruzhan Sagandykova (Kazakhstan) – 7.

As for ATP rankings, Alexander Bublik holds 50th line, Timofey Skatov is 125th and Mikhail Kukushkin is 226th in men’s singles.

In men’s doubles, Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov improved their positions after qualifying into the ATP 250 Cordoba finals. Golubev is 47th, an Nedovyesov is 67th.

ATP Rankings, February 13:

50 (0). Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) – 865;

125 (+2). Timofey Skatov (Kazakhstan) – 431;

226 (-9). Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) – 244;

307 (+22). Denis Yevseyev (Kazakhstan) – 164;

312 (-8). Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) – 162;

404 (-19). Dmitry Popko (Kazakhstan) – 114.


Related news
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev fails at tennis tournament in Mexico
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstan Falconry Championship kicks off in Atyrau rgn
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to see thrilling face-offs after intriguing ATP 500 draw
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News