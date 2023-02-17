Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elena Rybakina helps homeless animals, donates to volunteering movement

17 February 2023, 21:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 tennis player Elena Rybakina donated to the StopOtlov volunteering movement in the Kazakh capital which rescues animals from trapping, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

The organization rescued some 3,500 dogs and 150 cats so far.

StopOtlov constantly needs financial aid to feed the rescued animals.

Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina made contributions to the StopOtlov organization. The sum is not specified. First the volunteers bought 10 tons of pasta.

Once in Astana Elena Rybakina revealed that she loves pets. She attracts attention to the problem of pets, visits boarding homes for dogs and makes photoshoot sessions.

Photo: ktf.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
