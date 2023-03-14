Elena Rybakina defeats Masters 2021 champion Paula Badosa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World no10, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has qualified for the round of 16 of the Indian Wells Masters tournament, Kazinform reports citing the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

In the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, Rybakina defeated Spanish player Paula Badosa ranked 22nd by the WTA with the score 6:3, 7:2.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 36 minutes. During the match Rybakina hit nine aces, made one double fault and converted four break points out of eight.

In 2021, Paula Badosa won her first Masters title in Indian Wells.

Rybakina's next opponent is one of the Russian players – Darya Kassatkina or Varvara Grachyova.



