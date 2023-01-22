Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina beats world’s no. 1 Iga Świątek at 2023 Australian Open

    22 January 2023, 11:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina won the fourth-round match at the 2023 Australian Open singles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked 25th in the world, upset world’s no. 1 Iga Świątek 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Jeļena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh-Russian tandem Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova defeated the duo of Spaniard Alexa Guarachi and Taiwanese Latisha Chan 6-1, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 doubles running in Melbourne.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
