Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final

26 January 2023, 16:29
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan qualified for her second Grand Slam final in her career at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.

The semifinal match saw Rybakina taking on one of the toughest opponents at the tournament former world №1 Victoria Azarenka. The Kazakhstani struggled to find her game in the first set, but managed to grind the victory winning 7-6 in tiebreak.

In the second set, however, the Rod Laver Arena witnessed ‘calm and confident’ Rybakina brushing aside Azarenka 6-3 to book her second Grand Slam final after the one in London last year.

Elena Rybakina is set to face the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette final in Melbourne this Saturday.

It bears to remind that the Kazakhstnai stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on her path to the 2023 AO final.


Photo: ktf.kz

