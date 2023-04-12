Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elena Rybakina arrives in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2023, 18:40
Elena Rybakina arrives in Kazakhstan Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no.7 Elena Rybakina has arrived in Kazakhstan to join the Kazakhstani team in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying against Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani tennis player shared her photo taken in midtown Astana to her Instagram story.

Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova are to play for Kazakhstan in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round against Poland.

The matches are set to be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana.


Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code