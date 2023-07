ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 tennis players Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik celebrate their birthdays today, June 17. Elena Rybakina has turned 24, while Bublik marks his 26th birthday, Kazinform reports.

As of now Rybakina ranks third in the WTA Rankings. On June 12, 2023 the WTA released its latest ranking with Elena Rybakina entering Top 3 and reaching her career high.