    Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open

    18 January 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World’s 25th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stunned Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites the Kazkahstan Tennis Federation.

    The second-round match between Elena Rybakina and Kaja Juvan lasted for one hour and 21 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of Czech Karolína Muchová vs. American Danielle Collins encounter.

    Earlier it was reported that Rybakina was victorious over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world’s 48th seed, 7-5, 6-3 in Round of 1/64 of the tournament.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

