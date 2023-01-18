Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open

18 January 2023, 19:12
Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World’s 25th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stunned Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites the Kazkahstan Tennis Federation.

The second-round match between Elena Rybakina and Kaja Juvan lasted for one hour and 21 minutes.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of Czech Karolína Muchová vs. American Danielle Collins encounter.

Rybakina was victorious over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world’s 48th seed, 7-5, 6-3 in Round of 1/64 of the tournament.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
PM Smailov instructs to expand pool of industrial projects
Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan up 6%
Timur Turlov to head Kazakhstan Chess Federation
Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief
Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd win at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai stuns Kyrgyz boxer at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
2 President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
3 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
4 Kazakhstan records 2 quakes in one day
5 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18

News