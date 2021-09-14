Go to the main site
    Elena Rybakina 17th in WTA rankings

    14 September 2021, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani pro tennis player Elena Rybakina has moved to the 17th spot in the new rankings of the Women’s Tennis Association, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Rybakina moved up 3 spots to 17th. Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva moved down 11 spots to 44th in the latest WTA rankings. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan ranks 105th after losing five spots.

    As for doubles, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan rose to the 88th place. Zhibek Kulambayeva and Gozal Aintidinova are placed 466th and 493rd, accordingly.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

