    Electronics in 2020: From Internet of Things to Intelligence of Things

    7 January 2020, 09:29

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM The world's largest consumer electronics fair opened its 2020 edition Sunday with an indication of things to come in the next decade, as the novelty of the Internet of Things evolves into a new trend – the intelligence of things.

    The concept was coined by Steve Koenig, research vice-president at the Consumer Technology Association – the organizer of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – in his inaugural address the Las Vegas event, underlining it would be the common thread of this year’s fair, EFE-EPA reports.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

