Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Electronics in 2020: From Internet of Things to Intelligence of Things

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 January 2020, 09:29
Electronics in 2020: From Internet of Things to Intelligence of Things

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM The world's largest consumer electronics fair opened its 2020 edition Sunday with an indication of things to come in the next decade, as the novelty of the Internet of Things evolves into a new trend – the intelligence of things.

The concept was coined by Steve Koenig, research vice-president at the Consumer Technology Association – the organizer of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – in his inaugural address the Las Vegas event, underlining it would be the common thread of this year’s fair, EFE-EPA reports.

photo

photo


IT technologies   World News  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region