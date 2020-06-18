Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Electricity production grew by 3% in Kazakhstan

    18 June 2020, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Electricity tariffs rose by 1.5% per year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing energyprom.kz.

    In January – April 2020, 37.5 billion kWh of electricity have been produced in the country. The indicator increased by 3% over the year, as in the same period of the last year 36.4 billion kWh of electricity were produced. In monetary terms, the production, transmission and distribution of electricity in January – April 2020 has reached KZT420.2 billion. The industrial production index compared to the corresponding period of the previous year amounted to 100.4%. The largest volume of electricity production - 39.5% - was recorded in Pavlodar region (14.8 billion kWh, plus 5% per year), another 14.4% - in Karaganda region (5.4 billion kWh, plus 3, 9%) and 8.6% - in East Kazakhstan region (3.2 billion kWh, minus 5.5%).

    According to the results of the first quarter of the current year, Kazakhstani power plants provided 99% of the demand (export plus market sales) for electricity. In May of the current year, electricity prices rose by 1.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

    The greatest increase in electricity tariffs was registered in West Kazakhstan region (by 16.3%), in the capital (by 10%) and in Almaty (by 7.6%).


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Energy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued