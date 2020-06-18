Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Electricity production grew by 3% in Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
18 June 2020, 14:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Electricity tariffs rose by 1.5% per year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing energyprom.kz.

In January – April 2020, 37.5 billion kWh of electricity have been produced in the country. The indicator increased by 3% over the year, as in the same period of the last year 36.4 billion kWh of electricity were produced. In monetary terms, the production, transmission and distribution of electricity in January – April 2020 has reached KZT420.2 billion. The industrial production index compared to the corresponding period of the previous year amounted to 100.4%. The largest volume of electricity production - 39.5% - was recorded in Pavlodar region (14.8 billion kWh, plus 5% per year), another 14.4% - in Karaganda region (5.4 billion kWh, plus 3, 9%) and 8.6% - in East Kazakhstan region (3.2 billion kWh, minus 5.5%).

According to the results of the first quarter of the current year, Kazakhstani power plants provided 99% of the demand (export plus market sales) for electricity. In May of the current year, electricity prices rose by 1.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The greatest increase in electricity tariffs was registered in West Kazakhstan region (by 16.3%), in the capital (by 10%) and in Almaty (by 7.6%).


