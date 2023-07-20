Electricity consumption reaches new 2023 high in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Electricity consumption reached a new record high for 2023 on Wednesday, climbing to 59.10 GW at 4.45 pm local time, according to grid operator Terna, ANSA reports.

The all-time record for electricity consumption is 60.5 GW, set in July 2015.

The record consumption is being driven by the current extreme heat gripping the country, with people turning on fans and air conditioning in the attempt to keep cool.

On Wednesday the number of major cities on red alert climbed from 20 to 23 and the health ministry activated a helpline for people to seek assistance and advice. The extreme heat is set to ease slightly in the coming days, with the number of cities on red alert dropping to 18 on Thursday and Friday.