Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14

26 November 2022, 13:43
Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament on January 14, 2023, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to the sub-paragraph of 2 of Article 44 of the Kazakh Constitution, Articles 69 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan of September 28, 1995, on Elections due to the termination of the constitutional terms of mandates of Senate deputies I decree to hold January 14 elections to the Senate.


