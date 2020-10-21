Elections to Majilis: Kazakh President on rights of parliamentary opposition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The amends and changes to the Constitutional Law on the Kazakh Parliament and the Status of its Deputies and the Law on Committees and Commissions of the Kazakh Parliament have been made in Kazakhstan for the election of one Chairperson and two Secretaries of the Majilis Standing Committees from among deputies of the Parliamentary opposition, Kazinform reports.

The amends and changes providing for the introduction of a parliamentary opposition and its regulatory framework have been made in Kazakhstan.

According to the amends, one Chairperson and two Secretaries of the Majilis Standing Committees are to be elected from among deputies of the Parliamentary opposition.

The Parliamentary opposition has also the right to hold parliamentary hearings at least once in one session as well as to set the agenda of the government at least twice in one session.

In Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address regarding the next election of deputies of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats, he underscored that the heads of political party fractions have a guaranteed right to deliver a speech during joint session of the Chambers of Parliament, plenary sessions of the Majilis, sessions of the Standing Committees, working groups, parliamentary hearings, and other events.

Notably, the Kazakh Head of State signed the decree on the next election of deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.



