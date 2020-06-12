Elections of Senate deputies slated for mid August - CEC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elections of 17 deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament are scheduled for mid August, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Berik Imashev said Friday, Kazinform reports.

During an online session of the CEC, Imashev reminded that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had signed the decree on the regular elections of the Senate deputies. The decree has been published today.

In line with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Senate is comprised of the deputies representing each region of Kazakhstan, city of republican significance and the capital city. Each area is represented by two deputies. Half of the elected Senate deputies are re-elected every three years.

The CEC Chairman added that terms of 17 Senate deputies elected in 2014 are to expire this October.

The elections of the Senate deputies have been scheduled for August 12, 2020.